Mark Hall: PSNI believe west Belfast man’s killers arrived in silver car with taxi sign

Mark Hall with his partner Sabrina Wilde, who was pregnant with their second child in this picture, and their young child Freya Joanne Hall (Image: Supplied by family/PSNI)

Police investigating the December murder of west Belfast man Mark Hall believe his killers arrived to his family home “in a silver saloon car which had a taxi sign affixed to its roof”.

Detectives are appealing to any members of the public who might have images of the vehicle, to upload them to a special police portal.

Mr Hall (31) was fatally shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family by two gunmen on December 18, shortly after 4.30pm. He was taken to hospital, but later died from his wounds.

Read more Mark Hall was shot dead by contract killers

A shot was also fired at the sister of the victim, which passed through a handbag and narrowly missed her as she stood on the street outside.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Hall, who was known to police.

On Saturday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “We believe that the two gunmen arrived in the St James’ area in a silver saloon car which had a taxi sign affixed to its roof.

"Both gunmen were wearing all dark clothing with coat hoods pulled over their faces. I am appealing to anyone who was in the Rodney Drive area and who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us.

“This tragic event took place five weeks ago, that’s one week before Christmas. It has left Mark’s partner bereft, and his young daughter without a father. The whole family are, understandably, struggling to come to terms with the shock and unspeakable heartache.

“Some family members were present in the room when the shots were fired and, as the gunmen made off, a shot narrowly missed Mark’s sister, passing through her handbag. The gunmen were absolutely reckless in firing shots into a room with other family members.

“One life has been taken and, without doubt, others could easily have been lost too. I’m referring to Mark’s sister, to the other family members, and to local people. This happened in a busy residential area at a time when people would have been out and about, going about their business, and no doubt getting ready for what should have been a happy Christmas.

“This was a callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock.

“You can contact detectives on 101; or you can submit information - photos, videos or footage - using our Major Incident Public Portal. The link is: mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q23-PO1.

“If anyone has information, I would ask you to search your conscience and come forward. This can also be done with 100% anonymity via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

A 37-year-old man and a 65-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating Mr Hall’s murder have both been released on bail pending further enquiries in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Sunday Life reported that detectives working to identify Hall’s killers are focusing on former members of the ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) dissident gang. They suspect these individuals took payment from Dublin-based criminals to execute the dad-of-one.

Mr Hall is believed to have been targeted because he had sworn to avenge the June 2020 murder of best friend Warren Crossan, also in the St James’ area.

Two 9mm handguns — understood to be ‘clean’ and only recently purchased — were used to pump seven bullets into the body of the 31-year-old criminal.