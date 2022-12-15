Mark Hall: PSNI carries out searches in west Belfast and Crumlin as part of investigation into murder

The PSNI has said it carried out a number of searches in west Belfast and Crumlin as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark Hall.

Mr Hall was shot dead in a gun attack through the window of his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on the afternoon of December 18, 2021.

He was taken to hospital, but later died from his wounds.

A shot was also fired at the sister of the victim and passed through a handbag but narrowly missed her as she stood on the street outside.

A PSNI spokesperson said the searches were carried out yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of Mark, officers conducted a number of searches in both the west Belfast and Crumlin areas earlier today.

“It’s almost one year since Mark’s life was taken. The callous attack took place in a busy residential area, and at a time when families would have been out and about, preparing for Christmas.

“The murder has left a family bereft. It’s left behind a grieving partner, and it’s left a young daughter and baby without their father. As they enter what should be the ‘festive’ period, it’s going to be a time of unimaginable hurt and heartache.”

Following the searches the PSNI reiterated its appeal to anyone with information related to the murder of Mr Hall to come forward.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson added: “To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”