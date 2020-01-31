Mark Hamilton appointed PSNI Deputy Chief Constable

Mark Hamilton has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He has been promoted to the £168,000-a-year post position from his role as assistant chief constable.

The recommendation of the Appointment Panel was unanimously ratified by the Policing Board and was approved by the Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Professor Anne Connolly, Policing Board chair, said: “I am pleased to confirm that Mark Hamilton has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI following a rigorous, fair and lawful selection process."

Naomi Long said: “I offer my congratulations to Mark Hamilton on his appointment as Deputy Chief Constable. Mark brings a wealth of experience to the role as well as an understanding of policing in Northern Ireland and the challenges facing the PSNI.

“This is a significant time for the PSNI with the two top posts filled within a matter of months. I look forward to working with the Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and their senior team to continue to build a safe, fair and just community where we respect the law and each other.

“I want to thank Stephen Martin for his service in acting as Temporary Deputy Chief Constable.”

Mark Lindsay, chair of the Police Federation in Northern Ireland, said: "Mark Hamilton will hit the ground running. He is familiar with all the issues currently confronting the organisation and I know he will work tirelessly and professionally to address them.

“The PFNI looks forward to working closely with him for the benefit of all officers and, of course, this entire community. He will move from his current position of Assistant Chief Constable where he is responsible for District Policing Command.

“Experience gained over his twenty-five year career will prove invaluable and on behalf of the PFNI, I wish him well in his new and challenging post.”

DUP Policing Board Member Mervyn Storey said: ‘I congratulate Mr Mark Hamilton on his appointment and look forward to working alongside him and his colleagues on the PSNI executive team as we collectively seek to promote law and order and protect the public in Northern Ireland.

"The role of Deputy Chief Constable brings with it a great deal of operational and strategic responsibility and it is imperative that Mr Hamilton receives support as he works to apply his skills, ideas and experience to fighting crime and strengthening neighbourhood policing.

"The Independent Reporting Commission’s (IRC) Second Report before Christmas confirmed that paramilitary activity and the coercive control associated with it remains a stark reality in many areas of Northern Ireland. This is just one threat, in addition to new and rising threats to the public, such as digital, sexual and domestic crime, that the Deputy Chief Constable will no doubt we keen to address in the coming days.

"As a Party we welcome this permanent appointment, which gives a stable footing to the PSNI leadership at a time when the Chief Constable is seeking to progress proactive and positive transformative changes to how policing is delivered across our Province. Moving forward it is vital that this process places at its core the public’s desire for a visible, well-resources and effective police service.”

Mr Hamilton, who is currently responsible for District Policing Command in the PSNI, has served in a range of posts during his 25 years career in policing.

The appointment comes after acting deputy chief constable Stephen Martin said he has taken legal advice about not being shortlisted for the permanent role.

Mr Martin was appointed to the temporary position in August 2018.

Mr Martin was not offered an interview for the full-time role and subsequently announced he would retire in February.

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers, who was due to be one of five politicians on the interview panel for the role, withdrew saying he was not happy with the recruitment process.

In relation to this, Mrs Long said: “In light of concerns raised by a former panel member, I sought assurances from the Board on the robustness and integrity of the appointment process. I concluded that the issues raised did not undermine the overall integrity of the process.”