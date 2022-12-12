Mark Lovell: Man (28) arrested in Newry area on suspicion of murder

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry.

Mr Lovell (58) was shot up to 15 times at close range inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park, on Thursday, December 1.

His funeral took place on Saturday in his hometown on Dundalk.

The 28-year-old male was arrested on Monday in the Newry area and is currently in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

It comes after three men, who had been arrested in connection with the murder, were released on bail over the weekend.

Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org