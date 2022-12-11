Mark Lovell: Man (34) held in connection with murder released on bail

The 34-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The PSNI had been granted an additional 72 hours to hold the man for questioning, before he was released on Sunday.

Police made a renewed appeal for information and revisited the scene of the father-of-three’s murder on Thursday evening.

On Friday, two men – aged 45 and 40 – also arrested by detectives investigating the killing, were released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Mr Lovell (58) was shot up to 15 times at close range inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in Newry, on Thursday December 1.

The Sunday Life this week revealed that the gang behind his murder has been linked to four other killings.

A funeral for Mr Lovell took place on Saturday in his hometown on Dundalk.

On Tuesday the PSNI confirmed a reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information which leads to the conviction of the man’s murderers.

Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said: “Mark was a husband and a father, and this callous murder has left a family bereft, and indeed an entire community in shock.

“It was a particularly ruthless execution. We believe those responsible planned and lay in wait for their victim before opening fire.

“The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday, 1 December. This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about. Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.”

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to come forward. And I’m highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers.

“I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given anonymously. Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.”