Mark of respect: Belfast blitz dead remembered

Service: Vice Chair of the Board Catherine Champion with invited guest Nikki Spence who placed the wreath on the memorial in memory of all who lost their lives

A wreath laying ceremony at Belfast’s City Cemetery took place at the weekend to mark the anniversary of the Easter Tuesday air raid back in 1941.

The Second World War bombing raid on the city claimed the lives of 740 people. Lives were also lost in Bangor, Newtownards and Londonderry.

Those joining the ceremony on Saturday included Nikki Spence, who laid a wreath at the cemetery memorial in memory of all who lost their lives and her great uncle, William John Wallace senior and his son William John Wallace junior who died at their home, 57 Eastland Street, during the Easter Tuesday raid.

William John Wallace junior was the youngest fatality of the air raids at just six weeks old.

Following the service, a piper from Campbell College Combined Cadet Force performed Abide with Me and two minutes of silence was observed. Next month a memorial for the blitz will be held at Milltown Cemetery.