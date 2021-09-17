Marks & Spencer confirms Christmas food ordering service won’t operate in NI this year

Northern Ireland Marks & Spencer customers hoping to avail of the store’s Christmas Food to Order service are facing disappointment after bosses confirmed it would not be running this festive season.

The click and collect food ordering service allows customers to select the items they want in preparation for the big day.

However, Marks & Spencer confirmed on their website and in correspondence that customers from Northern Ireland are not able to use the service “given the current challenges in the food industry”.

They said: “At M&S, we want to make this Christmas a magical one for all our customers.

“Given the current challenges in the food industry, there was too much risk that we could potentially let customers in Northern Ireland down with key items in their orders ahead of the all-important big day – we'd never want to do that.

“The good news is that we’ll still have everything you need for a truly delicious Christmas at your M&S Foodhall.

“Our in-house team of product developers have spent over a year creating a sensational rage of festive food that’s available in store throughout the season, to ensure our customers in Northern Ireland can have a Christmas like no other.”

Customers in Northern Ireland are already not able to access the store’s cake collection, nor the wine, hampers and flowers for delivery as a result of what they said were, “legislative changes that came into effect as a result of Brexit”.

While they say the change is temporary, there is no indication when it is to be restored.

Previously, the chairman of Marks & Spencer has warned that Northern Ireland customers could face less Christmas food choices and higher prices in store this year as Brexit takes its full toll on imports.

In August, Archie Norman warned supply chain issues coming into Northern Ireland are “about get worse” when the Protocol is fully implemented.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, he had said: “This Christmas, I can tell you already, we’re having to make decisions to delist product for Northern Ireland because it’s simply not worth the risk of trying to get it through.”

“We have yet to launch Christmas Food to Order for 2021. However, unfortunately, we do not believe we will be able to deliver this service for customers in Northern Ireland this year.”