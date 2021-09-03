Married At First Sight’s Daniel says he is ‘proud’ to take part as show’s first same-sex couple

Daniel McKee is proud to be part of the first same-sex marriage on Married At First Sight UK.

A Northern Ireland man has said that he is “proud” to have made history as part of the first ever same-sex couple to get married on reality show Married at First Sight (MAFS) UK.

In an episode which aired earlier this week, Daniel McKee (27) from the north coast, walked down the aisle ready to say ‘I do’ to a complete stranger.

Read more NI man to make history as part of first gay couple on Married at First Sight UK

He was matched up with 39-year-old West Yorkshire charity worker, Matt by experts Melanie Schilling and Paul C. Brunson.

When asked if being part of the show trivialises the fight for same-sex marriage to be legalised in Northern Ireland, Daniel disagreed and told BBC

Good Morning Ulster listeners that he feels that the show “pushes away from the intensity of the conversation” in a good way, however, said that he is “proud” to be part of the milestone moment.

“I didn’t go into it thinking I’ll be the first same sex pairing on the show, for me I feel proud and privileged, it’s a real honour and it is such an important thing especially for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Same sex marriage was of course only legalised last year, that’s shocking to me, so for that to be the case and to take that on board it is really powerful, and I do feel proud.

“It’s a special moment for me and I’m glad I can showcase my love to Northern Ireland and to the rest of the UK.”

He admitted it “takes a certain type of person” to go on a reality show like this but said that “you just have to enjoy life”.

“If you’re open and you’re free and you’re ready to go for it then yes go for it, but I can see why people may be a little bit nervous about these things,” he said.

“But for me, I think it’s a perfect experience for myself.”

Daniel added that when he told his parents about his nuptials, they were very supportive of his decision to take part in the show.

“They looked at me and said: ‘you know what Daniel, this is something you would do and we’re happy for you, we love you and good luck to you’”. Episodes of MAFS UK air every weekday night on E4 at 9pm.