A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Martin Gavin in north Belfast.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were arrested on Monday have been released.

Mr Gavin (47) was stabbed at his house on Harcourt Drive on the morning of January 7.

He died in hospital four weeks later.