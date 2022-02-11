Martin Gavin murder: £20,000 reward offered as PSNI make appeal for information

Martin Gavin (47) died after being stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive in January.

A reward of £20,000 has been offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of 47-year-old Martin Gavin.

Police announced the reward as they made a renewed appeal for information about the north Belfast incident on Friday January 7.

Mr Gavin was stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive before being taken to hospital where he died four weeks later on February 6 as a result of his injuries.

The PSNI said a murder investigation has since been launched and on Friday made another appeal for information.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of Friday 7 January, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive.

“He sadly passed away some four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday 6 February.

“Mr Gavin’s life, at just 47 years old, has been cut short, and a family have been left bereft.

“A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

“Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of Friday 7th January? Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously?

“If you have any information, or if you’ve captured dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 of 07/01/22.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.

“To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”