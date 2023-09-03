Martin McGuinness suggested that Gerry Adams stand down after brother’s abuse case, new book claims

A forthcoming book has claimed that Martin McGuinness suggested Gerry Adams temporarily stand down from his position as Sinn Fein president in 2013 amid the controversy over his brother’s sexual abuse of Mr Adam’s niece.

Liam Adams was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2013 after being found guilty of raping his daughter Aine. He died from cancer at a Belfast hospice, where he had been moved to from Maghaberry Prison, in 2019.

The offences, which were first reported to police in 1987, took place in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Gerry Adams had earlier admitted that he was aware of the abuse. His niece was extremely critical of her uncle in relation to the case. She told her story in a TV documentary in 2009.

Liam Adams

After the documentary was broadcast, it was revealed that Gerry Adams senior, Gerry and Liam Adams’ father and Aine’s grandfather, sexually abused members of his family.

The revelation regarding Mr McGuinness orchestrating a move to have Gerry Adams temporarily stand down from his position as the head of Sinn Fein over the controversy is contained in The Long Game, a new book on Sinn Fein by journalist Aoife Moore.

Mr Adams was Sinn Fein president from 1983 and 2018 and navigated the party through several significant changes, including ending its policy of abstentionism and supporting the police.

He also played a key role in the peace process.

The book reports a meeting of senior Sinn Fein officials in the party’s headquarters at Dublin’s Parnell Square following the conviction of Liam Adams, according to The Irish Times.

During the meeting Mr McGuinness suggested Mr Adams step aside for a period. Referencing police investigations relating to the case that were ongoing at the time, Mr McGuinness reportedly said: “I think Gerry could stand down for the course of one of these investigations. I’m only throwing that out, just a suggestion.”

Mr Adams resisted this and was backed by allies, the book says.

“The meeting never fully got off the ground,” the book claims. “And Adams remained in charge. Those who sat around the table walked away having received a lesson in how not to take on Gerry Adams.”

In response to a query from The Irish Times, Mr Adams said: “This was a hugely traumatic time for my family but especially for my niece. I was giving evidence against my brother in court and he was later convicted.

“Myself and Martin spoke about it often, conversations which were always supportive and compassionate.

“On one occasion he offered to step in for me if I needed some time. I was grateful for the solidarity but was able to continue working. I will always be thankful for the bonds of friendship with Martin over a lifetime.”

The Long Game by Aoife Moore will be published on September 7