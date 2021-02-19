Martina Anderson reports online abuse to police

The Sinn Fein Assembly member said there should be ‘zero tolerance’.

Martina Anderson has reported abusive online comments to the police (Liam McBurney/PA)

Martina Anderson has reported abusive online comments to the police.

The Sinn Fein Assembly member said there should be “zero tolerance” of online abuse.

She said: “I have today reported a series of vile and despicable abuse which I have received on social media in recent days to the police.

“The bulk of the messages contained threats of sexual violence and misogynistic comments.

“No person in any walk of life, public or otherwise, should have to to put up with this.

“We will continue working to build an inclusive society free from sectarianism, misogyny and all strands of hate.

“I would call on all those in public life to come together and stand against online abuse to send those responsible a clear message that it will not be tolerated.”