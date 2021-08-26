Mary Lou McDonald ‘confident’ Sinn Fein will emerge stronger in Foyle

The party has undertaken a review in the constituency which included the two MLAs standing down early.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has said she is confident her party will emerge stronger in the Foyle constituency.

She visited Londonderry on Thursday as nominations opened for the two Assembly seats following a review of the party in the constituency.

It came after some disappointing election performances, including the loss of the Westminster seat and losses on Londonderry and Strabane Council.

Sitting MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan will step down from the Assembly next month, earlier than previously announced before the next Assembly elections, due to take place next May.

Outgoing Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Neither appeared alongside Ms McDonald as she spoke to the media on Derry’s walls.

However the Sinn Fein president dismissed a suggestion they had snubbed her.

She said Ms Anderson had made her a cup of coffee earlier in the day.

“Martina and I, and Karen, are friends, we’re activists together and we work in a common cause, and had it been a challenging period? Yes it has, that’s evidently the case, but can we get past that, have we gotten past that? Yes, we have,” she said.

Ms McDonald said she was spending the day “touching base with people” after a long absence from the city due the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m really pleased that I can get out and about again, and of course Derry was very high on my priority list because we’ve gone through some change here in Derry and across Foyle, and that will move on,” she said.

“There will be nominations for co-options for our two MLAs here, so I look forward to that. I await with interest the names that will come forward and of course I have to pay a very great tribute to our friends and comrades Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan who are now moving on to different roles.”

Ms McDonald said a review was “necessary” and “change was needed” in Sinn Fein’s team in Foyle.

“I think everybody recognised that. A review and change is challenging, that’s the nature of life and it’s the nature of politics,” she said.

“But I am absolutely certain and confident that we will emerge from this stronger and that we emerge from this in a united fashion and we face all of the challenges that confront the people of Derry and of Foyle, I hope, with a new energy and a new commitment.

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald on a visit to Londonderry on Thursday. (Sinn Fein/PA)

“Sinn Fein across the island is in very good shape, Sinn Fein here in Foyle needed a shake up so we’ve had the shake up and it’s been challenging but I have absolutely no doubt that we will make very significant progress in the time ahead. I am confident on that.”

Nominations for the next Sinn Fein MLAs in Foyle will be open until September 5 ahead of a selection convention will be held on September 8, with those selected to take their Assembly seats by September 13.

Ms McDonald went on to meet with the local chamber of commerce before talking with Sinn Fein activists in the city in the evening.