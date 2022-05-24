‘Mary Lou McDonald is a delight’, says Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips

A Love Island contestant has described Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald as "an absolute delight" after they appeared on the same programme on Tuesday morning.

Shaughna Phillips, who is from London and appeared on season six of the hit ITV series, was impressed with the Dublin politician after their respective appearances on Good Morning Britain.

Ms Phillips shared a photo with Ms McDonald and said: "The president of Sinn Fein, an absolute delight."

The reality TV celebrity was on the programme to talk about whether people in the office should stop bragging about holidays abroad in light of the cost of living crisis.

She argued that it was "all relative" and said talking about holidays is "part of the social aspect of the office".

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald was asked how long would it be before a united Ireland is a reality.

She said she believes there will be "referendums on unity in this decade", adding that it needs to be looked at as an "economic opportunity".

Ms McDonald told the GMB hosts that Sinn Fein is now the “largest” political party in Ireland.

She said the partition of Ireland has been “disastrous” for Ireland and the UK.

Ms McDonald added that people should not fear a border poll and said work must begin so the Irish and UK governments can work effectively together.

“Bear in mind that when the Northern Ireland State was created more than a century ago it was deliberately engineered to ensure it would have a forever unionist majority and that… is now gone,” she said.

“Sinn Fein isn’t just leading in the north of Ireland, Sinn Fein is now the largest political party right across Ireland… I believe that we’re going to have referendums on unity in this decade. I believe the constitutional arrangement will change and I believe that we all need to prepare for that. I also believe we shouldn’t come at this with a sense of dread or fear or loss. We need to look at this as an incredible democratic opportunity.

"Partition has been disastrous for Ireland. It’s been disastrous for Britain as well. We’ve had division, we’ve had conflict, but we’ve also had now almost a quarter of a century of a very robust peace process and the time is now looming where we bring this journey to it’s conclusion; an end of partition, a reunified Ireland in peace and security and with a good, neighbourly, strong relationship with Britain, our next door neighbour.”

Deputy McDonald added: “There will be no prize for anyone burying their heads in the sand.”

Some were surprised to see a photo of the pair together.

A Twitter user said: "A Love Island x Sinn Fein collab was not what I expected to see on a Tuesday morning."