Mary Lou McDonald says Bloody Sunday has become about ‘families enduring’ in keynote speech in Derry

Mary Lou McDonald has said Bloody Sunday has become “the story of those families enduring” as she gave the Bloody Sunday 2023 lecture in Londonderry.

The Sinn Fein President was the keynote speaker at Derry’s Guildhall as part of a series of events to mark the upcoming 51st anniversary of the atrocity.

Thirteen people were shot dead and at least 15 others injured when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside on January 30 1972. A 14th victim died of his injuries months later.

Ms McDonald’s lecture, titled ‘A letter to those we lost and to those we have yet to meet’ opened with Ms McDonald saying “the words ‘Bloody Sunday’ resound with the gravity of history, as a chapter of profound trauma and searing injustice in the story of our nation.”

“They reverberate with humanity – with human cruelty and cowardice, human tragedy and suffering, human resilience, and courage. Human hope.

“Bloody Sunday is the story of British state murder of innocent civilians.”

Ms McDonald said the story of Bloody Sunday is about “those families enduring” and “refusing to let the massacre of their fourteen loved ones be justified with lies or swept under the carpet by cover-up, black propaganda, and whitewash.”

She added: “Those families resisted. Those families held on. Those families overcame.

“I want you to know that we will always stand with you in your long walk to justice and truth. The full truth.

“No cloud left hanging over any innocent name. Full vindication. For every victim.”

During the lecture, the Sinn Fein President recalled her young daughter “sobbing in distress” after believing footage of 1972 on television was happening in real-time.

“My child fully believing the events of Bloody Sunday were unfolding, there and then,” she told the audience.

“Her little mind experiencing the horror, in real time. Blue eyes, wide-eyed, inconsolable.

“It takes time to calm her down. To assure her that the awful things she sees happened a long time ago.”

Ms McDonald also quoted African-American poet Lucille Clifton’s poem ‘why some people be mad at me sometimes’.

"They ask me to remember but they want me to remember their memories and I keep on remembering mine,” she said.

"Clifton’s words provide a critique of how the powerful often attempt to steal the past from the powerless. How the powerful try to steal experiences, and steal memory from those who have suffered.”

She concluded her speech by reading the names of some of the victims, saying “we carry these names with us as we work to build the Irish nation anew.”

"We can get there, together. We will get there, together.

“We will see the dawning of a new day for everyone who calls Ireland home."

Other events to mark the anniversary including a special screening the musical documentary ‘North Circular’ and unveiling of a new mural by local artist Ray Bonner.