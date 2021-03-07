Mary Lou McDonald Women’s Day post sparks row

A social media post by Mary Lou McDonald marking International Women's Day has backfired after dozens of comments were posted about IRA killings of women during the Troubles.

The Sinn Fein president posted a video on Twitter and Facebook urging people to celebrate the "great unsung heroes" ahead of International Women's Day.

"Let's celebrate the women of Ireland. Our achievements, our struggles and everything that we bring to Irish life and to our families' life," she said.

Following the tweet a lot of comments instead focused on IRA victims.

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered outside St Brigid's Church in Belfast in 1984, was referenced by many.

In response she 'liked' several of the comments and tweeted: "The sadness at St Brigid's parish. Too many families left heartbroken. The one place where you should feel safe, either attending inside or coming home from."

The son of murdered Dublin prison officer Brian Stack also commented. Austin Stack said he wished to remember his mother Sheila after she was "left widowed at 39 to raise three young boys".

Aileen Quinton's mother Alberta was killed alongside 11 others in the 1987 Enniskillen bombing

She tweeted that she would remember "my mother, who spent her working life trying to heal and who, when the IRA murdered her in the Poppy Day massacre, inspired the local Roman Catholic priest to say to me: 'Ah Aileen, people are talking about her with such affection.'"

Some praised the Sinn Fein leader for the social media initiative, and accused critics of "playing politics".

But the UUP's Doug Beattie suggested online that "nothing more needs to be said" following the backlash and repeated references to victims of the Troubles.

He added: "She [Mary Lou McDonald] has no political integrity if she justifies the murder of those women mentioned. Her past remarks and present position are the complete opposite of what she was trying to sell."