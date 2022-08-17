Mary McAleese hails new report from Catholic Church in Ireland demanding equal status for women, LGBT people and removal of celibacy rule

The former Irish president Mary McAleese has hailed a document sent to the Vatican demanding greater rights for women, LGBT people and those who are divorced within the Catholic Church.

The report from the National Synthesis is to be sent to Rome following a consultation with all 26 Catholic dioceses on the island of Ireland that has taken place since last October.

In the covering letter sent with the document, Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican, was told Catholic dioceses also want major changes in the church’s attitude to single parents and the removal of the mandatory celibacy rule for priests.

Ms McAleese, who was born in Belfast, described the document as “explosive, life altering, dogma altering, church altering”, according to the Irish Times.

She said the calls come “not from the hierarchy, not from Rome, but from the people of God”.

“Clearly there was a very, very strong movement for reform and change and this is reflected fairly and truthfully [in the synthesis document]”, she added.

“There’s no denying those voices now. I hope when it is received in Rome it will be fully honoured.

“[The document shows] the momentum of the people of God for change.”

The document has been sent ahead of the church’s Synod of Bishops called by Pope Francis to take place in October.

The report particularly focuses on the equal treatment of women in terms of leadership and decision-making within the church, with the role of women in the church mentioned in almost every submission by the dioceses.

It also recognises that many young people cannot understand the Church’s position on women: “Because of the disconnect between the Church’s view of women and the role of women in wider society today,” young people perceive the Church as “patriarchal” and “misogynistic”.

Elsewhere in the report, there was “a clear, overwhelming call for the full inclusion of LGBTQI+ people in the Church, expressed by all ages, particularly by the young and by members of the LGBTQI+ community”.

It added: “Our listening process has identified the need to be more inclusive in outreach, reaching out to those who have left the church behind and, in some cases, feel excluded, forgotten or ignored.”

In his covering letter, Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin told Vatican officials the calls pointed to: “Many challenges for the handing of the faith in this country, including a need for inner healing and hope, especially among those who have suffered abuse by church personnel and in church institutions.”

He added the report called for: “Fresh models of responsibility and leadership which will especially recognise and facilitate the role of women, as well as men.

“Our listening process has identified the need to be more inclusive in outreach, reaching out to those who have left the church behind and, in some cases, feel excluded, forgotten or ignored,” he said.

Dr Nicola Brady, chairperson of the Steering Committee of the Irish Church’s Synodal Pathway who unveiled the report’s contents in an address at Knock Novena, described some of the findings as “stark” and said that “many of the experiences shared are painful” but there were “many hopeful and encouraging aspects” to the findings.