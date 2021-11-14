Mary McAleese still haunted by early life in ‘a hell on earth created by Christians’

Former president recalls how her father’s attempt to save a woman as his Belfast pub was bombed left him scarred for life

Mary McAleese remembers the moment she finally understood why her father had become a stranger to her family in their own home.

The president of Ireland from 1997 to 2011 says she was “driving, listening to the radio, when I heard the psychiatrist Peter Curran describe post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and I had to pull the car over. I suddenly realised, ‘dear God, that’s an exact description of my father’”.

Read more My father held dying woman in his arms after blast: McAleese

A decade ago a World Mental Health survey found Northern Ireland has the world’s highest recorded rate of PTSD. When the Troubles were raging, though, the term hadn’t even entered the vocabulary.

Certainly, nobody knew there was any such condition when loyalist terrorists left a car bomb outside her father’s pub, The Long Bar, off the Falls Road in Belfast.

Paddy Leneghan managed to get his staff and customers to safety, but one woman mistakenly thought her child was still on the street. Paddy rushed to save her but the bomb exploded and a piece of shrapnel from the keys of the car broke the woman’s neck. He was left holding her lifeless body in his arms.

“My father went out to work that morning his normal self and when he came home he wasn’t my father. That day our lives changed dramatically. We lost our home, we lost our business and my father somehow was lost inside himself,” McAleese says.

A man who was once so full of personality went “silent, just sighing”. He died in 2013, aged 88. In the years after the tragedy, he had suffered “catatonic depression”.

Like so many others who lived through the Troubles, his daughter, now 70, says she continues to suffer from trauma herself, with “recurring horrible dreams”.

“Terror is an awful thing to live with on an ongoing basis,” she says. “It’s a dreadfully unhealthy thing that burrows deep down into your psyche. I don’t think these things are ever over. There is always the strain somewhere in your life.”

Almost two decades after that pub bombing, she eventually asked her father about his mental prison.

“I said: ‘Can we just talk about what it did to you and where you went to in your head?’ And he looked at me and he said: ‘Do you know, you are the first person who has ever asked me that.’ And this was the best part of 20 years later,” she says.

She was speaking ahead of her new documentary With God On Our Side, which airs on RTE One tomorrow night. In it, she explores the role religion played in the conflict and meets a broad range of contributors whose lives were impacted by the Troubles.

They include Pat Hume, widow of the late Nobel Peace laureate, John, in her last interview before her death; former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams; former DUP first minister Arlene Foster, and Alan McBride, whose wife and father-in-law were among 10 people killed in the Shankill fish shop bomb.

The documentary marks the centenary of partition and comes weeks after President Michael D Higgins turned down an invitation from church leaders to attend an event to mark it. His reason was that a “religious event” had become a “political statement”.

I ask his predecessor if she would have attended. She says it would be “entirely improper” for her to comment, but adds that growing up as a Catholic in a Protestant area she had to live within “that toxic mix of religion and politics which created a hell. In my life and in the lives of so many”.

“It was an unnecessary hell,” she adds. “Because actually most of the people who were captured inside that hell were decent people. Many of them were decent people who were regrettably got caught up in the fervent nature of the times and made really bad decisions.

"Decisions to join paramilitaries, for example, decisions to conduct themselves in a way that kept the hell going. And I have a great deal of sympathy for all those people because we were all in that place.

“We were all stuck in that ridiculous stew and not everybody was not able to respond with maturity, with distance, with enough imagination to transcend the miserable nature of that really low-level politics and very, very low-level religion that we were exposed to.”

She still thinks about “champions” like Gordon Wilson who became a peace campaigner after he lost his daughter in an IRA bombing.

“Gordon Wilson was the real deal. He wasn’t just Christian in name. Here was a man so practiced in the way of being a Christian that his response came automatically. He didn’t have to think about it.”

The woman who is proud of her roots in the Ardoyne says Northern Ireland “was and is a hell on earth created by Christians — and we have to be able to say that straight out. Straight out loud. And ask of those Christians, how are you going to change that?

“How are you going to stop creating and recreating that hell on earth and try and make Northern Ireland and Ireland in general into the decent good and kind place that all of us long for in our hearts?”

She adds that it reflects “no credit on Christianity” and “no credit on the politics of Northern Ireland if we cannot draw on what is good in our Christianity, if we cannot draw on what is transcendent and what forces us to behave better”.

An outspoken nature was a feature of her presidency.

Within months of taking office, she caused controversy when she took communion at the Church of Ireland’s Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin, angering a senior Catholic academic. She took Pope John Paul II to task when he ignored her and reached for her husband’s hand first, before he made an off-colour joke when they met in 1999.

I wonder what a woman like that was like in her younger years, when she entered the predominantly male world of law in Belfast in the 1970s.

“It was a boys’ locker room,” she says. “On the one hand you received sexist comments and on the other, well-meaning paternalism and patriarchalism.” She had to be “fairly tough” to handle both extremes and maintain her “dignity”.

One day she confronted a well-known lawyer: “He used language that was very sexist and offensive and I made him suffer for it in front of his friends. You were left on your own to fight your battles. There was no posse behind you saying ‘you are right’.”

Years later, while living in Aras an Uachtarain, she continued this no-nonsense approach: “I was never comfortable around snobbery, I always hated it — growing up in a pub helped.”

It was the simple pleasures she missed: “To slice up the Veda bread in the evening, stick it in the toaster and have it as your evening supper with a cup of tea and loads of butter. The greatest comfort food on the planet and I couldn’t get it.”

In the end “a wee loyalist woman” read her mind and brought it to the Aras. “She knew instinctively, that’s what I’d miss.”