Masked gang attacks man with weapons in Ballymena

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was assaulted.

The attack was said to have took place on the Island Magee Road, Whitehead, at 9pm, Wednesday April 19.

It was reported that four masked men attacked the victim with weapons.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, back, hand and knees and was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Significant damage was also caused to a white-coloured Suzuki Swift car which was parked at the front of the property.

The suspects are described as wearing red coloured gloves and balaclavas.

An investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area at the time the attack took place or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to telephone 101 quoting reference number 1964 19/04/23.