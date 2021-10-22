Masked gang break into Newtownards home leaving occupants ‘in shock’

The occupants of a house in Newtownards were left in shock after a gang of men broke into the home and carried out a search.

The burglary happened at the property in Balfour Street in the Co Down town.

The gang of five masked men entered the house at around 7.45pm before going on to search the property.

They left and reportedly made off in a silver Mercedes car towards Talbot Street.

According to police nothing was stolen from the property, however the three occupants were left distressed.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a group of up to 5 men, all dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, entered the house at around 7.45pm on Thursday evening.

“A search of the house was carried out by the men. After they had searched the house the men left and went a short distance to Marquis Street where they are reported to have gotten into a silver Mercedes car and driven off at speed in the direction of Talbot Street.

“The three occupants, two male and one female, were not physically harmed but were left in shock as a result of the incident. Nothing was reported stolen.

“Detectives would ask anyone who was in the area at time of the incident and who may have seen any suspicious activity or noticed the silver Mercedes car to contact them in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 1643 21/10/21.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage recorded in the area at the time is also asked to review any footage they have and contact police.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”