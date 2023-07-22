Masked gang robs west Belfast takeaway with firearm

Police are investigating the raid at fast food premises on Friday night.

A masked gang ordered staff to the floor during an armed robbery on a west Belfast takeaway.

The employees were threatened with a firearm before the robbers fled with cash.

The incident occurred in the Suffolk Road area on Friday night.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “Shortly before 8.55pm, it was reported that three masked men, with one of them armed with a suspected firearm, entered the rear of a fast food takeaway in the area.

“It was reported the males ordered staff onto the floor before making off with a sum of money. No one was injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1890 21/07/23.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”