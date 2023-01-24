Masked gunman shot man in the leg as police condemn ‘clear human rights abuse’

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood slams those responsible

A cordon remains in place in the area on January 24 2023 in Derry. Photo credit: PSNI

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said “nobody wants to live in fear” after a man was shot in the leg in Londonderry.

Police are probing the shooting in Derry which was carried out by a lone, masked gunman.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was shot in the lower leg shortly after 9pm in a wooded area.

The incident occurred close to commercial premises on Whitehouse Road and at the junction of Coshquin road.

The victim was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service where he remains. Officers were patrolling the area yesterday.

Condemning the attack, Mr Eastwood said: “[Monday] night’s shooting is yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate people in our community and has led to disruption on the road this morning.”

He appealed for those responsible to stop carrying out these kinds of attacks.

The Foyle MP said: “Our communities do not need this intimidation and the threat of violence hanging over them. Nobody wants to live in fear.

“These attacks hark back to the darkest period of our past and I call on those responsible to end this violence and for these guns to be removed from our streets before someone else is wounded or worse.”

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Heaney also criticised the attack.

“The shooting of a man on the Whitehouse Road last night was wrong and I condemn it,” he said. “There is no place for guns on our streets.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them via 101.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The shooting we witnessed last night is a clear human rights abuse and the injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of people’s basic human rights.

"This attack will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this – ever.

“These attacks are not only placing the victims at risk, but also the local community. People should feel safe in their own homes. No-one has the right to take that away from anyone,” he continued.

"This violence has no justification and paramedics, nurses, doctors and all other NHS and care workers need to be allowed to focus all their efforts on treating and saving people who need help."