Masked man breaks into OAP's Dundonald home

A elderly woman was left in distress after a masked man entered her living room on Saturday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in the Cumberland Drive area of Dundonald.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: "It was reported to police at 7pm that at 6.55pm an unknown male had gained entry to the property.

"The man entered the living room of the property, where the occupant was sitting and she asked him what he was doing before he made off from the property.

"The man was described as being between 5ft 11ins and 6ft in height, in his 40s and wearing dark clothing and a dark coloured mask and spoke with a Northern Ireland accent.

"It is not believed anything was taken from the property.

"This has obviously been very distressing for the victim and I want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. The report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime."