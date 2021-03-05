Masked man threatens staff during Cookstown robbery

The PSNI is investigating a robbery at a commercial premises in Cookstown.

Staff were threatened by a masked man during a robbery at a commercial premises in Cookstown last night.

Police received a report shortly before 9:45pm on Thursday that a masked man had entered the premises on Chapel Street around ten minutes earlier and threatened staff, demanding money.

The suspect then made his way around the counter and forced the till drawer open, snatching a sum of money before fleeing.

The suspect is described as having spoken with a local accent, of thin build and wore a white face mask, a dark-coloured hooded top with grey sleeves from the elbow down, dark-coloured bottoms and dark trainers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "While there were no injuries reported, this was a distressing ordeal for the staff member who was in their place of work simply doing their job. Understandably, this was a frightening experience.

"Our investigation continues, and we would ask anyone with information about this incident to call our detectives on 101, and quote reference number 1921 of 04/03/21."

A report can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.