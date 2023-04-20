Masked men armed with baseball bats smash mirror and TV during Co Antrim burglary

Police say four men were involved in the incident.

Four men were involved in the incident, police have said

A number of masked men have smashed a mirror and TV during a burglary in Co Antrim on Wednesday night.

Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Fairview Lane area last night, Wednesday April 19.

Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “We received a report at around 10.10pm that four men, unknown to the occupant, had entered the house through the front door.

" All the men were carrying baseball bats and were wearing hats and had their faces covered with scarves. They proceeded to smash a mirror and TV in the living room. The men then all left on foot.

“Our enquiries are underway and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 57 20/04/23.”

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”