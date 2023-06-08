Masked men armed with ‘firearm’ and hammers smash windows of house

A group of masked men armed with a ‘firearm’ and hammers smashed the windows of a Newtownabbey house.

The incident occurred in the Innisrush Gardens area of Rathcoole at around 9.15pm last night (Wednesday).

It was reported that a number of masked men attended a property in the area armed with hammers with one man believed to have been armed with a suspected firearm.

The PSNI have said the males did not enter the property where a man in his 40s was inside, but all the property’s windows were smashed.

It’s also not believed that any shots were fired during the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2128 07/06/23.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”