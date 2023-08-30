Masked men armed with knife steal sum of money from house in Co Down

Police have said a man was armed with a knife during the incident

A large sum of money has been stolen after masked men entered a house in Co Down on Tuesday night.

Police are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary in Newtownards on Tuesday August 29.

“At approximately 10.35pm a report was received that four masked men, one armed with a knife had gained access to a house in Millers Park Drive,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“The men, who were all dressed in dark clothing, searched through a number of drawers before making off with a large sum of money in a dark coloured vehicle.

“Luckily no one was injured during the incident.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2036 of 29/08/23.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”