Masked men armed with suspected firearm rob north Belfast off-licence

Three masked men in possession of a suspected firearm demanded money from staff working in an off-licence in north Belfast.

Police are appealing for information after the armed robbery occurred in the Oldpark Road area on Saturday.

It was reported that at around 10.20pm, the masked men - one armed with a suspected firearm - entered the premises and demanded money from a member of staff.

A sum of cash was handed over and the three men were then reported to have made off on foot in the direction of Rosapenna Street.

The member of staff was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The first male, who was in possession of the suspected firearm, was wearing a blue and black coat, blue jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured baseball cap.

“The second was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and coat, with the hood up concealing his face, black trainers and was carrying a red bag.

“The third wore dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and coat, with hood up concealing his face, with white trainers.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or anyone who was travelling in the Oldpark Road area at the time of the robbery, and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1978 09/09/23.”

Reports can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.