Masked men attack man and ‘completely destroy’ Derry flat with fire

Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary and arson attack at a flat in Londonderry during the early hours of Monday morning.

It was reported that two masked men forced entry to the flat in the Dereen Drive area of Strathfoyle at around 2.30am and attacked the male occupant, who managed to fight the intruders off and escape to a place of safety.

A fire was then deliberately started at the flat which has left it totally destroyed. There have been no reports of any injuries.

An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could help with the investigation to call them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 130 21/11/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.