Masked men attempt to break into ATM in Armagh

Masked men have attempted to break into an ATM in Armagh.

The latest incident happened in the Killylea Road area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call at around 12.15am about a cash dispenser which had been damaged.

PSNI Inspector Steven Weatherald said: “It is reported three masked men had approached the ATM and attempted to force it open.

"They then made off in a silver coloured vehicle.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has dashcam footage from the area has been urged to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 21 of 22/03/23 .

It follows an attempted ATM raid in the Moy Road area of the city on Tuesday.

A cash dispenser was targeted in the early hours of the morning with police stating that they believe the machine had been forced open.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken in that incident.

Eleven thefts or attempted thefts of ATMs have been reported across Northern Ireland since the beginning of this month.

Last Friday, detectives urged members of the public to be vigilant and said that the raids strike at the heart of rural communities.

Previous incidents have occurred in Dungiven, Articlave, Cabragh, Portadown, Ballymena, Toome, Coleraine, Drumharvey, Kells, Poyntzpass, Derrylin and Tempo.

The PSNI said it is “100% committed” to putting a stop ATM crime.

"A crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities and my ask is simple and two-fold,” a spokesperson added.

"I'm asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I'm appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.”