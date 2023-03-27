Masked men break into Belfast house and assault occupant

Two masked men broke into a house and assaulted its occupant in north Belfast on Sunday night.

The victim was hit on the knee and back with what is believed to be a hammer. The men then made off on foot from the Silverstream Road property.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Police received a report shortly before 11.15pm that two masked men entered a house in the Silverstream Road area.

“Both of the masked suspects were of medium build and were wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.