Masked men break into north Belfast home and attack two men

The PSNI have said they are appealing for information after masked men forced themselves into a home and attacked two men in north Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Manor Close area shortly before 10pm on Thursday, where the men entered the property and demanded a number of items before punching a man in his 60s in the head and mouth.

A second man, aged in his 20s was also attacked with the masked men grabbing him a headlock, punching him and making threats to kill.

The downstairs area of the property was also damaged.

A police spokesperson said: “This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of this property and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances and detain those responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in this area or the wider Cliftonville and Antrim Road areas, and saw anything suspicious, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2335 of 23/03/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”