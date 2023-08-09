Masked men burgle Newtownabbey house and steal scrambler

Masked men stole a scrambler from a Newtownabbey property and set it alight on Tuesday night.

It was reported at around 10:40pm that a group of masked men entered a property in the Ballyfore Road area of Newtownabbey. They removed a scrambler bike from the house and set fire to the vehicle before making off from the area.

The Fire Service attended and extinguished the fire, but the scrambler was completely destroyed in the incident.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.