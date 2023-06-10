Masked men force entry to Co Antrim home as victim locking front door

The victim was locking his door at the time. Picture: Aodhan Roberts

Detectives are appealing for information after four masked men forced their way into a property as the victim was locking his front door.

It happened in the Connor Road area of Parkgate.

It was reported to police at approximately 12.15am on Saturday June 10 that the incident happened between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday.

They began searching a number of rooms and a sum of cash was stolen along with a cheque book.

Police are also keen to obtain any dashcam footage recorded in the area at the time.

If you have any information or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, around 11.30pm and midnight, contact detectives at Antrim PSNI Station by dialling 101 and quoting reference 40 of 10/06/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.