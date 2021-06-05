Masked men lead anti-Northern Ireland Protocol demonstration in Co Armagh town

Hundreds of people turned out for the parade in Portadown on Saturday

A number of masked men took part in a loyalist protest in Portadown on Saturday as hundreds of people paraded through the town centre to show their disgust at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Parades Commission was not notified about the event, while current Covid-19 restrictions limit outdoor gatherings to 500 spectators and 500 participants.

Saturday’s protest was the latest loyalist demonstration against the protocol following similar gatherings in Carrickfergus and Larne.

Loyalists take part in an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Portadown. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

One of the speakers said those in attendance should “be prepared at short notice to be called on to resist the protocol”.

Police officers held a banner warning those taking part in the Portadown demonstration that they could be prosecuted as it was an unnotified parade.

This came after the PSNI repeatedly appealed to organisers to engage with them in the interests of public safety.

Speaking after the event, Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said 300 people took part in the procession, while another 500 attended. The PSNI also carried out an evidence-gathering operation.

Police officers hold up a sign as loyalists take part in an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Portadown. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

“The crowd was made up mostly of families and there were no issues,” he explained.

“To ensure the road safety of those attending and other members of the public in the area, police diverted traffic around the protest for a short period. Trading was facilitated for local shops and businesses.

“Organisers of parades/processions are required to give formal notification of their intentions and so a number of verbal and visual warnings were given out by police to participants this afternoon.

“An evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review all the footage gathered and consider any suspected breaches of the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998.”

Loyalists take part in an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Portadown. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the protocol have sparked anger among unionists and loyalists who feel Northern Ireland is being separated from the rest of the UK.

New UUP leader Doug Beattie attended the protest and reiterated his party’s call for alternatives to the protocol to be implemented.

“What we have been doing is putting forward alternatives to the protocol,” he said. “These include the trusted trader scheme which is all about maximum facilitation and only checking goods at risk, indemnifying goods that might accidentally end up in the EU single market, drawing up a cross-border body to monitor that trade and so on.

“It’s perfectly feasible to do that, to do checks at the point of origin and point of delivery with time-stamps as you cross the border in the normal manner. It’s not rocket science I just don’t understand why people have ignored it.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was also in attendance and called for the protocol be scrapped, although stopped short of endorsing a specific alternative solution.

“We need to look at ways and means of not impeding our internal borders, that is the biggest problem we have, the border with GB is causing economic and constitutional problems and needs to go,” she said.

“There needs to be a sitting down of all parties and a real re-think and restoration of the United Kingdom as one union.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd called on the PSNI to investigate the alleged breaches of parade legislation at Saturday's event in Portadown.

The Upper Bann MLA said: "Several hundred protesters gathered in Portadown town centre today.

"An unnotified band parade also took place, with the town centre basically closed down by the protest.

"While everyone has a right to peaceful protest there is an onus on everyone to act within the law."

Meanwhile, the Times reported on Saturday that European leaders are drawing up plans to impose trade sanctions on UK, accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “taking them for fools” over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The newspaper claimed that EU diplomats believe that Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, had “completely failed to engage” with the commission on implementing it. The first meeting of the UK/EU partnership council next week will discuss issues relating to the protocol.

One EU diplomatic source was quoted as accusing the UK of attempting to dismantle the agreement and warned that Brussels was prepared to take unilateral action.

“You are starting to hear member states say that the time has come to show Britain that we’re serious,” the source said. “Johnson signed the protocol and he needs to implement it. If we don’t get that clear indication in the coming weeks then we’re looking at imposing retaliatory trade tariffs.

“The feeling is at the moment that Johnson is taking us for fools.”

The Times also said that the EU is prepared to table “flexible” solutions to some of the protocol problems, such as a “trusted trader scheme” to reduce physical checks at the Irish Sea border.

A senior UK government source denied that it had been inflexible and said Lord Frost had tabled more than a dozen papers with solutions to the problems but with no written response from the EU.