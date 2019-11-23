Masked men rob Portadown takeaway with suspected firearm

A group of masked men made off with a sum of money after an armed robbery at a fast food takeaway in Portadown in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police received a report shortly after midnight that two masked men entered the rear of the premises on Lurgan Road.

Both were reported to be carrying weapons including a suspected firearm and a crowbar. A third man remained at the rear door of the property.

The two men searched the counter area and made off with the third man after taking a sum of money.

Police are not sure if a getaway vehicle was used or the suspects made off on foot.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said that staff members present during the incident were not physically injured, but had been left understandably shaken.

"Our enquiries are continuing this morning, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspects who are described as having worn dark-coloured clothing to contact us.

"If you were in the Lurgan Road area of Portadown just prior to or after midnight and, if you saw any suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch.

“We want to hear from you if you saw any vehicle driving erratically, or at speed, in the Portadown area around midnight.

“Call our detectives if you can help our investigation, or if you have information about this crime on 101, quoting reference number 101 of 23/11/19. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."