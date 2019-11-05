Masked men search west Belfast flat

Four masked man have searched a flat in west Belfast in an incident which took place on Monday night.

It happened on Stewartstown Road at around 9.30pm.

The men entered the flat and searched a number of cupboards and drawers before making off.

A woman, aged in her fifties, who was in the flat at the time was not injured during the incident.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area at that time, to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 693 05/11/19. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.