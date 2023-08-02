Masked men seen fleeing scene of reported gunshots in Derry

Damage was caused to the door of a house during the incident.

Damage has been caused to the door of a house after gunshots and a sighting of two masked men were reported in Londonderry on Tuesday night, the PSNI have said.

Police investigating the incident, which took place in Rosskeen Park last night, Tuesday August 1, are appealing for witnesses and information.

Just before 10.40pm, it was reported what sounded like gun shots had been heard in the area, and two masked men were seen running away.

Police responded, and enquiries identified front door and inner door damage at a house consistent with shotgun strikes. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating and appeal for witnesses, or anyone who may have captured footage of the incident, to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brazen and reckless attack carried out in a residential area. As we continue with enquiries to establish exactly what happened, a motive and who is responsible, we appeal to anyone with information that could assist us, in particular CCTV or doorbell camera footage, we would urge you to get in touch with us.

"The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 2194 of 01/08/23.

"You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”