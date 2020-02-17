Masked thugs shoot man in front of woman and children

Police at the scene of the shooting incident at Ardglen Place in north Belfast

Armed thugs shot a man in front of a woman and four children during a "merciless" attack in a house in north Belfast at the weekend.

The victim had been walking nearby in the Jamaica Road area of Ardoyne on Saturday night when he was approached by two masked men who dragged him into a property in Ardglen Place, where he was shot in the thigh.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Andrew George said: "This was a savage attack carried out by two masked men who showed no regard for the other people who were present in the house, which included a woman and four children under the age of 16.

"There is no doubt the merciless actions of the thugs responsible will have left them all traumatised."

Mr George added: "Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

"Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people, and their actions should be condemned by all.

"Our investigation is under way and we are working through a number lines of enquiry to establish a motive for this brutal attack."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Local Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee hit out at the people behind the shooting.

"This attack is wrong and I condemn it," the Oldpark councillor said.

"There is no place for guns on our streets.

"Anyone with information should bring it forward to the police."

Ardglen Place is a small cul de sac of relatively new dwellings built off Jamaica Road in Ardoyne. Yesterday, residents in the area were remaining tight-lipped about the brutal shooting.

Asked for her reaction to the attack, one young woman said she knew nothing about it or where it had happened.

Others were even less forthcoming. However, a girl was able to identify the semi-detached house where the attack happened, where a child's toy scooter lay outside.

There were sounds of movement from inside, but no one wanted to talk about the savagery of the previous night.

Across the street, another young woman said she'd been away at her boyfriend's house when the shooting happened, and had only heard about it on the news.