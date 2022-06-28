Masonry thrown at fire crews during Londonderry disturbances

The fire service and two NI Housing Executive vehicles were targeted by a number of youths during serious disturbances in Londonderry on Monday.

Police responded to the incidents in the Galliagh area, where a road was also partially blocked by burning pallets.

It was reported that the Housing Executive vehicles that were in the area on Monday afternoon were damaged by masonry thrown by young people who had gathered in the Fairview Road area.

At around 5pm, pallets were set on fire by some young people.

When the NIFRS were in the area to deal with the fire, some young people threw masonry explained the PSNI.

Officers attended to support the NIFRS and to assist in clearing the road.

Young people in the area then dispersed, while officers remained in the area to monitor the situation.

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood said: "What happened in Galliagh yesterday evening is really disappointing. To see young people involved in this type of criminal behaviour is unacceptable.

“We know it is not reflective of the community of Galliagh and that this type of reckless activity is not supported by the community.

"Our neighbourhood officers have been working with partners and groups in the community, and they will continue with this work to resolve these issues and will continue to have a visible presence in the area.

“We welcome support from community leaders to do all they can to keep the area peaceful and free from such senseless activity we know it not wanted by the community of Galliagh."