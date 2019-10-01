Mass held for Quinn boss Kevin Lunney who was abducted and attacked by gang

They gathered at Kinawley Parish Church in a show of solidarity for the father-of-six, a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings, who was abducted from outside his home and savagely beaten and left for dead almost two weeks ago.

"They have gone too far this time," said one man, reluctant to give his name.

"But we want Kevin and the family to know how much we are thinking of them at this time."

Mr Lunney's family, including his brother and fellow QIH director Tony, sat at the front of the church to hear Fr Maurice McMorrow call for the community to "reflect, pray and meditate" following the attack.

Other QIH directors, John McCartin and chief executive Liam McCaffrey, were also in attendance as were pupils from St Aiden's High School in Derrylin which Mr Lunney's children attend and Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew.

"The events that unfolded in the last few weeks were horrific indeed. Nobody could condone the senseless and vicious assault carried out on Kevin Lunney," said Fr McMorrow.

"We wish him and his family every best wish during this difficult time. Jesus Christ is about non-violence and we are his disciples, we are people who imitate Jesus. We are bound to follow his way."

He added: "We reflect on that and it's in the spirit of heartfelt prayer that we gather tonight and pause as we try to eliminate any disharmony in our midst."

He was joined for the Mass by Fr Oliver O'Reilly who yesterday denounced the attack on Mr Lunney, likening it to a "Mafia-style attack organised by its own Godfather" during his homily in Ballyconnell, County Cavan.