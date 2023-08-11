‘Mass hysteria’ as PSNI civilian staff desperately try to remove digital footprint after data breach

Chief Constable Simon Byrne with Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd (left) before an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board (Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

There has been “mass hysteria” among civilian staff in the PSNI, with many trying desperately to remove traces of their personal data from the internet following Tuesday’s catastrophic data breach, a current member of staff has said.

More than 10,000 officers and civilian staff have had their security compromised after work details, including surnames and area of operation, were mistakenly released in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police were now investigating dissident republican claims that they were in possession of the data.

One civilian staff member, who did not wish to be named, said staff had been gripped by fear and paranoia since the breach and that a failure by the PSNI to inform staff promptly had made things worse.

“We didn’t get any communication from work at all; we were arriving in the next day, everyone having heard it on the news the night before,” they told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Some people are really terrified because they have very unique names. Other people are concerned because they come from an area where they would be more at risk from terrorists.

“One staff member said if they searched for themselves on 192.com, all their information is there: where they come from, postcodes, addresses and people linked to them.

“There has been mass hysteria this week with people trying to get their information off these sites. If that was in the hands of the wrong person, they could find out where they live.

“Police staff never ever would have thought in their entire careers that this would ever have been an issue, that their names would be out there.

“We don’t get the same money to cover risk that police do: they get £3,500 a year for security, but we get £500 a year.

“I [would have gone] out in the morning and checked under my vehicle, but then I would have gone about my day — I wouldn’t have been thinking about risk at all. Now people are thinking, ‘Has someone followed me?’ and it’s leaving everyone in a state of paranoia.”

The staff member said the breach would have long-term effects on the PSNI, with absence and mental health issues soaring.

“It’s your life, your family life, that is now affected. And it’s not just risky where you work any more, it’s risky where you live, where you eat, where you shop.

“You’re going to be looking over your shoulder everywhere you go and it’s bound to cause real mental health issues for staff and police.”

They also said that management had threatened to “weed out” staff who had shared the information that appeared online.

“It’s a horrible phrase,” the employee said.

“Now a questionnaire has come out asking if we were on the site, if we viewed it, if we shared it, and people are worried about being hauled over the coals of Professional Standards.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has seen the document, but nobody wants to say that they have because they are terrified of the ramifications.

“Senior officers are saying it’s just our names and initials, downplaying how people feel.

“They are trying to make [staff] feel like they are over-reacting — and they really are not.

“Terrorists are not stupid and it will not take them long to join the dots and to have more targets than they would have had before.”