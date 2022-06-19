Mass to be held on Monday for 9-year-old Charlie Joyce following fatal Ballymena motorbike accident

A Co Antrim 9-year-old who died following a motorbike crash last week is to be laid to rest on Monday, a funeral notice has confirmed.

Charlie Joyce was riding a scrambler that was involved in a head-on collision with another scrambler in Dunclug Park in Ballymena on Thursday evening.

The young child tragically passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Another boy, aged 13, remains critically ill in hospital following the incident which happened right beside a play park.

A notice confirmed mass would be held at noon at All Saints Church in Ballymena, with burial in the nearby cemetery.

A notice described Charlie as the “precious son of Joe and Katie-Marie" and “dearest brother of Martina, Rhiannna, Joeleigha, Atlanta, Joseph and Georgia.”

“Will be lovingly remembered by his daddy, mummy, sisters, brothers and all the family,” it added.

The accident led to an outpouring of tribute for the young boy and his family.

Jim Brady, the headmaster of St Brigid’s Primary School, expressed “deep sadness” on behalf of all pupils and staff.

“We woke up this morning to news that no school community ever wants to receive and throughout today we have been supporting our pupils — and Charlie’s many friends — as they come to terms with his death,” he said.

“Charlie lit up every room he entered. He was at the centre of life in his classroom and was a very popular boy with his peers.”

Fr Patrick Delargy, parish priest of All Saints’ Church in Ballymena, told the BBC the boy’s parents are finding it “very hard to process the whole matter”.

“There are not the words, I find it very hard to find the right words to say in those situations,” he added.