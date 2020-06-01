Massive queues as Ikea Belfast opens doors again

People queued from 8am as the furniture giant welcomed back customers.

Massive queues formed as home furnishings retailer Ikea opened its doors for the first time in months in Belfast.

Samantha Fisher and her daughter Atlanta, from Groomsport, near Bangor in Co Down, queued from 8am.

They have a bedroom to furnish which has lain empty for weeks during the pandemic lockdown.

Ms Fisher said: “I wanted my dressing table.

That will be my husband's job tonight, to build it and put it together Samantha Fisher

“My room is empty because I did it up a few months ago and it is just a big space ready for it to go in.

“So that will be my husband’s job tonight, to build it and put it together.”

They also bought mirrors, blankets and outdoor furnishings.

People were allowed into the cavernous store in small numbers from 9am.

Extra screens have been installed to protect staff.

Wipes were available at pay points.

Ms Fisher said: “Everybody was very helpful.”

She worked for Flybe and was made redundant at the start of March when the airline collapsed.

Her daughter was studying and said everything had been put on pause.

Ms Fisher said: “Things are starting to change a bit now, at least you are able to get out of the house and see your friends.

“I feel sorry for the young ones because they are missing all their friends.”