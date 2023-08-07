Material removed at controversial Derry bonfire site by Stormont department

Material has been removed at the site of a controversial anti-internment bonfire in the Galliagh area of Londonderry on Monday morning, the PSNI has confirmed.

Police and other contractors were pictured at the bonfire site where material has been being gathered for a number of weeks on a large green space close to the homes of residents in the area.

The land at Galliagh’s Linear Park is owned by the Department for Communities who confirmed the material had been removed for “public safety reasons”.

The gathering at the site included pallets and other wood material which was building up ahead of the bonfire on August 15.

In a statement the PSNI confirmed they attended the scene alongside contractors from the department in order to “prevent a breach of the peace” and “ensure the safety of everyone”.

It is understood a forklift, tractor and lorry was used by the department to assist workers with removing the material.

“Contractors employed by the Department for Communities removed material from the site in Galliagh on Monday, 7th August,” they said.

"Police were present to prevent a breach of the peace and ensure the safety of everyone.”

Traditionally, a bonfire is torched on August 15 in Derry to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven.

In recent times however the fire has become a source of contention and associated with anti-social behaviour in the city.

Last year, the Galliagh pyre was avoided after agencies intervened to remove material from the site.

In a statement the Department for Communities confirmed: “We can confirm that bonfire material at the Galliagh Linear Park site has been removed this morning for public safety reasons.

“This action is in line with the expressed wishes of the local community - in particular the residents directly affected by the bonfire, and the associated anti-social behaviour - and the advice of partner statutory agencies.

“The Department has taken the decision with care, informed by extensive engagement with community groups, residents and partner organisations.”