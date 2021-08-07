Matthew Biggerstaff fundraiser collects thousands as young man laid to rest

Press Eye - Belfast - 7th August 2012 The funeral of Matthew Biggerstaff, who died tragically in an incident at a Tandragee factory. The 21-year-old died after an incident at the Taranto Limited Factory on the Old Scarva Road, on Tuesday afternoon. A funeral service for Mr Biggerstaff was held on Saturday at Ballymore Parish Church in his home town of Tandragee. A former pupil of Tandragee Junior High School, Matthew was a very popular young man and his sudden death has plunged the town into great sadness. This week his family issued a statement: “We are devastated at the sudden and tragic death of Matthew who was a much loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew.

A community fundraising effort after the death of 21-year-old Matthew Biggerstaff in a workplace accident in Tandragee has raised more than £5,000.

Mr Biggerstaff was buried in a graveyard adjoining Ballymore Parish Church following a funeral service in his hometown on Saturday after the tragic incident at the Taranto construction factory earlier this week.

The fundraising effort, which is also set to benefit the Air Ambulance, has so far raised £5,405 at time of writing, just shy of the goal of £6,000.

Mr Biggerstaff was a former pupil of Tandragee Junior High School and was a popular young man whose death sent shockwaves through the community.

Gillian Rowe from Tandragee, whose daughter was a close friend of Matthew’s, set up the fundraiser with the Air Ambulance chosen as a beneficiary by his family who also asked for donations to the charity in lieu of flowers at Mr Biggerstaff’s funeral.

“Matthew (Bigger as he was known to everyone) was a fun loving, full of craic young 21-year-old, who sadly lost his life that afternoon,” said Ms Rowe.

“We as a close knit community would like to try and help his family in any way we can. The family have decided they would like the Air Ambulance to benefit, which is fantastic news. Please try and help if you can.

“Many many thanks for your help and understanding. It is very much appreciated.

“Matthew Biggerstaff (Bigger) your memories and laugh will always be cherished and remembered with such love. Bless you and sleep tight.”

Mr Biggerstaff is survived by his parents Paul and Michala, brother Christopher, grandmother Jennifer Joy, grandparents Ronnie and Eileen Biggerstaff and wider family circle.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, his family said: “We are devastated at the sudden and tragic death of Matthew who was a much loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew.

“Matthew had the ability to light up a room with his bubbly personality and his smile.

“Just like any young person of 21, he loved spending time with his friends and he was a great friend to so many people.

“We will remember him most for his smile and his hugs. We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with messages of sympathy and support.

“The fact that there have been so many messages that showed how much he was loved by everyone, is a real comfort at this very difficult time.”

Donations will go to the family, with the assistance of local Councillor Paul Berry.

Police and other emergency services including the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance were called to the incident at the concrete factory on the Old Scarva Road site on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Taranto Ltd said their thoughts are with Matthew’s family and they will work closely with the relevant authorities as an incident investigation is carried out.

“We will also be providing support and offering professional counselling to all Taranto employees and anyone from the community who has been affected by this tragic incident,” a spokesperson said.