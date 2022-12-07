Matthew McCallan: Funeral details announced for Co Tyrone teenager

The funeral details for teenager Matthew McCallan have been announced

The funeral details for a 15-year-old boy who died after he went missing from night out in Co Tyrone have been announced.

Matthew McCallan, who was from Dungannon, was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday after he failed to return home from a country music festival in the Fintona area.

His body was later found in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the event at around 11.45am on Monday.

Matthew’s funeral mass will take place on Sunday 11th December at St Malachy’s Church, Edendork Interment.

In the announcement the teenager is described as the “dearly beloved son of Peter and Frances, much loved grandson of Rosie and the late Peter and Margaret and the late Pat Currie RIP.

"Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken Father, Mother, grandmothers, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle.”

A family source told the Belfast Telegraph, while his wake is strictly private, “everyone is welcome” at the service in St Malachy’s Church.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said the Police Ombudsman had been notified about the response to the teenager's death and disappearance following criticism of their reaction.

Shortly after his death was confirmed, Matthew’s mother Frances wrote on social media “My son is dead because the Police Service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first 10 to 12 hours of [him] going missing.”

The Police Ombudsman has been asked to assess the initial police response in the search for a teenager.