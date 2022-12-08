Matthew McCallan: Online fundraiser for Tyrone teen’s family raises over £6,000 in less than a day

A fundraiser has been set up to help gather money for the family of Co Tyrone teenager Matthew McCallan, who was found dead in the Fintona area on Monday morning.

At the time of writing, the online page has raised over £6,000 in less than 24 hours.

It states: “It is with great sadness and heartache to announce the devastating loss of Matthew who was sadly taken far too soon on 4th December 2022.

“Matthew is a loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and it has left a huge pain and sorrow in all of our lives.

“We have created this GoFundMe page for others who wish to support and contribute towards Matthew’s celebration of life and to help support Matthew’s family in the weeks ahead.

“We understand this support is a small drop in the ocean for the pain and suffering we wish we could prevent, but we know the support of friends, family and the community will mean so much to Matthew’s family.”

The 15-year-old from Dungannon was reported missing in the early hours of December 4, after he didn’t return home from a country music festival he had been attending on Saturday night in the Fintona area.

At around 11.45am on December 5, his body was found in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the event.

A post-mortem was carried out on the St Patrick’s College pupil on Tuesday, the results of which have not yet been made public.

Police have come under criticism from Matthew’s family and the wider public after his mother and other sources stated that officers waited for around 12 hours before commencing an official search for Matthew on Sunday.

The PSNI said it received a missing person report shortly after 3.30am on Sunday.

A family source told the Belfast Telegraph the police did not launch an official search for Matthew until around 4pm that day, when “there was no light left, and then they called it off”.

The voluntary Search And Rescue Dog Association, which said it can only be deployed at the request of the PSNI, also told this newspaper that it had at least six dogs ready to help with the search, but that they “were not tasked”.

On Tuesday, the PSNI announced to news publications that it would face a watchdog investigation after self-referring its investigation into Matthew’s disappearance to the Ombudsman.

Police also stated that they had agreed to meet Matthew’s relatives to discuss their concerns.

However, Matthew’s mother, Frances, said that by 5am on Wednesday morning, neither she nor Matthew’s father, Peter, had been contacted by police to ask to meet.

“This is the first I have heard of this,” she said, referring to a news article detailing the PSNI’s statement.

When contacted for a response to the criticism, the PSNI referred back to their previous statement, in which Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot said: “We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew, and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers.

“Due to the concerns, we decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland for its assessment.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death, which is being treated as unexplained.”

The fundraiser for Matthew McCallan can be found here.