Matthew McCallan: Tyrone teen’s case referred to Police Ombudsman after criticism of PSNI response

Police are at the Tattyreagh Road outside Fintona after searches for missing Matthew McCallan were reportedly suspended. (Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The Police Ombudsman will assess the PSNI’s investigation into missing teenager Matthew McCallan, after the 15-year-old’s mother criticised police for not acting quickly enough to investigate her son’s disappearance.

The Dungannon teen was found dead in Co Tyrone on Monday morning, in a laneway near the village of Fintona.

Police have said his death is being treated as unexplained.

Matthew had been reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning, after he didn’t return home from the Jamboree in the Park Winter Wonderland - a country music festival he had been attending in the Fintona area.

The PSNI said they received Matthew’s missing person report shortly after 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Matthew’s mother Frances said: “My son is dead because the police service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first ten to twelve hours of [him] going missing,” she further posted to social media.

“My friends and the Fintona community gathered the necessary CCTV evidence. These people went above and beyond and were an amazing help. This can’t happen again, another parent can’t feel the pain I feel. Please share, so we can make change and prevent this happening to another innocent soul.”

On Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot said: “We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss.

“Due to the family’s concerns we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, for their assessment.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death, which is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place today.

“We are keeping an open mind at this stage and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night. Sadly Matthew was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am yesterday.

“Enquiries have now ruled out speculation which circulated on social media that Matthew was seen getting into a silver car. We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22.”

A voluntary search dog organisation added that it had been ready to assist with the police search, but that they were never contacted to do so.

A spokesperson for the Search And Rescue Dog Association Ireland North (SARDA IN) said: “SARDA IN are the only voluntary Search Dog Team on the Northern Ireland Assets Register.

“We can only be deployed at the request of the PSNI.

“We were available to be tasked to assist in the search for Matthew and had at least six Search Dogs (two Scent Specific Trailing Dogs and four Air Scenting Search Dogs) with Handlers ready and waiting, but we were not tasked.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Matthew’s family, friends and the Fintona community at this very sad time.”