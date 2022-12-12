Matthew McCallan’s death no longer being treated as unexplained but PSNI still seeking information

The PSNI have said they are no longer treating the death of Matthew McCallan as unexplained after a post mortem exam.

The body of the 15-year-old was discovered in the Tattyreagh Road area of Co Tyrone shortly before noon on Monday, December 5, after he went missing following a country music event in Fintona on Sunday, December 4.

A widespread search was later launched with images of the teen widely shared across social media.

“Following the results of the post mortem we are no longer treating Matthew’s death as unexplained, and while we are also not treating it as suspicious, we are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to his death," said Detective Inspector Michael Winters.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s devastated family at this time and we are trying to provide these answers for them. A number of specially trained officers are continuing to provide support to them at this tragic time.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV in a number of areas within Fintona, including Loughmuck Road, Edergole Road, Tullycunny Road, Blackfort Road and Tattyreagh Road.

"I would appeal to anyone who has CCTV in these areas and hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward. I am also appealing for anyone who was driving on these roads between 1am and 5am on Sunday 4th December, and who were using dashcam, to speak to police.”

He added Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am near the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and the PSNI are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, December 4 when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night,” he continued.

“Sadly Matthew was discovered by a member of the public in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event at around 11.45am on Monday 5th December.”

A police spokesperson said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22.”

Following the discovery of the teenager's body, Matthew’s mother criticised police for not acting quickly enough to investigate her son’s disappearance.

“My son is dead because the police service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first 10 to 12 hours of [him] going missing,” she posted to social media.

The PSNI later confirmed the Police Ombudsman would assess their investigation into his disappearance.